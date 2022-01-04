SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A.J. Styles will face Grayson Waller in the main event of next week’s NXT 2.0. The match was made official during an in-ring confrontation between both men on this week’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT.

Styles cut a promo in the ring and said that he regretted not having a run in NXT. The fans chanted and he thanked them before Waller interrupted. Waller ran down Styles before Styles challenged him to a fight on the spot. Grayson called the match the money match and that he wanted the full spotlight for it. Waller then said the match would take place in the main event next week. Styles and Waller brawled with one another to close out the segment. This will mark the first singles match for A.J. Styles in NXT.

