New NXT Champion crowned at New Year’s Evil

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 4, 2022

Bron Breakker is the new NXT Champion. Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of New Year’s Evil to win his first championship in NXT.

Ciampa and Breakker traded offense throughout the match which caused Ciampa to bleed from the eye. Breakker won the match with the Steiner Recliner submission.

