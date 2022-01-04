New NXT Champion crowned at New Year’s Evil

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bron Breakker is the new NXT Champion. Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of New Year’s Evil to win his first championship in NXT.

Ciampa and Breakker traded offense throughout the match which caused Ciampa to bleed from the eye. Breakker won the match with the Steiner Recliner submission.

CATCH-UP: Former WWE Champion set to wrestle Grayson Waller next week on NXT 2.0