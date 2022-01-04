New NXT Champion crowned at New Year’s Evil

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Bron Breakker is the new NXT Champion. Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa in the main event of New Year’s Evil to win his first championship in NXT.
A new era has begun on #WWENXT 2.0! #NXTNYE @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/EITiLah9At
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 5, 2022
Ciampa and Breakker traded offense throughout the match which caused Ciampa to bleed from the eye. Breakker won the match with the Steiner Recliner submission.
CATCH-UP: Former WWE Champion set to wrestle Grayson Waller next week on NXT 2.0
Leave a Reply