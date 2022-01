FREE PODCAST 1/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Stoup talk Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa, MSK & Riddle vs. Imperium, Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup take your calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa, MSK & Riddle vs. Imperium, Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez, Carmelo Hayes vs. Roderick Strong, the Greyson Waller and AJ Styles segment, The Dusty Classic, and more.

