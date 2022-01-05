News Ticker

New AEW Tag Team Champions crowned

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 5, 2022

Jungle Boy (AllEliteWrestling.com)
Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Brothers on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

In a back and forth match, Jungle Boy rolled Penta up for the victory. After the match, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus celebrated in the ring with Christian Cage. As they did, other tag teams walked out onto the stage and looked on. During the match, the lights went out, but there was not a surprise revealed.

This is the first championship win for both Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

