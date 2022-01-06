Roman Reigns medically cleared to return after COVID-19 infection

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to WWE after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. WWE announced the news on social media and said Reigns would return Friday night on Smackdown.

BREAKING: @WWERomanReigns has been medically cleared and is set to return at tomorrow's Friday Night #SmackDown. What will @BrockLesnar have in store for their explosive confrontation?https://t.co/XwdDFSEX0i pic.twitter.com/1vbMQO6XZW — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2022

Reigns missed the Day One PPV due to the positive test. Because of his absence Brock Lesnar competed for the WWE Championship instead of the WWE Universal Championship. Lesnar won the WWE Championship and is now slated to face Bobby Lashley for that title at the Royal Rumble. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Lesnar teased that he would be on Smackdown to talk with Reigns.

