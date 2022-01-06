News Ticker

Roman Reigns medically cleared to return after COVID-19 infection

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 6, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns has been medically cleared to return to WWE after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. WWE announced the news on social media and said Reigns would return Friday night on Smackdown.

Reigns missed the Day One PPV due to the positive test. Because of his absence Brock Lesnar competed for the WWE Championship instead of the WWE Universal Championship. Lesnar won the WWE Championship and is now slated to face Bobby Lashley for that title at the Royal Rumble. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Lesnar teased that he would be on Smackdown to talk with Reigns.

CATCH-UP: William Regal and other key NXT staff released from WWE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021