Another key NXT figure released from company

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gabe Sapolsky has been released from WWE. Sapolsky posted a goodby message on Twitter Thursday morning to confirm the news.

Looks like the end of the road. Thank you everyone. Love you all! pic.twitter.com/rcz2A4hOqj — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) January 6, 2022

Sapolsky spent his time in NXT and had been with WWE since 2018. Sapolsky is the former head booker of Ring Of Honor and Evolve. Yesterday, WWE released a handful of other key members of the NXT staff including William Regal and Road Dogg.

CATCH-UP: New NXT Champion crowned at New Year’s Evil