Another key NXT figure released from company

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 6, 2022

Gabe Sapolsky has been released from WWE. Sapolsky posted a goodby message on Twitter Thursday morning to confirm the news.

Sapolsky spent his time in NXT and had been with WWE since 2018. Sapolsky is the former head booker of Ring Of Honor and Evolve. Yesterday, WWE released a handful of other key members of the NXT staff including William Regal and Road Dogg.

