Paul Heyman joins Brock Lesnar during Monday Night Raw

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are back together as Beast and Advocate.

Heyman appeared in the middle of the ring to start this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. From there, Heyman did his standard Lesnar introduction before Lesnar walked to the ring and stood tall next to him with the WWE Championship that he won at Day One on Saturday night. Heyman discussed each of Lesnar’s possible opponents at the Royal Rumble, including a strong endorsement for Big E and Bobby Lashley. Both men then left together.

Lesnar won the WWE Championship from Big E at WWE Day One after being inserted into the fatal four-way match due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19 and having to miss the show and his WWE Universal Championship match against Brock Lesnar. On Raw, Lesnar confirmed that it was Heyman that helped facilitate getting him involved in the match.

