NXT television this week to feature limited commercials

This week’s NXT New Year’s Evil show will feature limited commercial interruption. Andrew Zarian from Mat Men reported the news on Monday.

New Year’s Evil is the first NXT show of 2022 and includes two top championship matches. Bron Breakker will challenge Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship and Mandy Rose will face both Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade for the NXT Women’s Championship. Other matches include Imperium vs. MSK & Riddle, Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship and North American Championship, and another appearance from A.J. Styles.

