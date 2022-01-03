Initial plans for Big E at WWE Day One revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Day One didn’t play out as originally planned for Big E.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that going into the show, plans called for him to retain the WWE Championship in the fatal four-way match against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley. Due to Roman Reigns testing positive for COVID-19, he was removed from the show and his opponent, Brock Lesnar. was placed into the WWE Championship match to make it a fatal five-way. In the match, Lesnar defeated Big E with an F5 to become the WWE Champion. The Observer report indicates that the title change happened strictly because Reigns was not to make the show.

Big E defeated Bobby Lashley after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Championship in the fall of 2021 and has held the title ever since.

CATCH-UP: Sasha Banks makes public comments after injury scare