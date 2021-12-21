SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The ROH World Championship will be on the line during GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom show on January 23.

The company announced on Tuesday that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham would defend his championship against Blake Christian. This is the first official match on the show.

*ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP* JONATHAN GRESHAM

vs

BLAKE CHRISTIAN January 23rd

January 23rd

Hammerstein Ballroom

The Wrld on GCW will be GCW’s first ever appearance at the Hammerstein Ballroom. It will air live on PPV on January 23.

