GCW announces ROH championship match for Hammerstein Ballroom show

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 21, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: GCW
The ROH World Championship will be on the line during GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom show on January 23.

The company announced on Tuesday that ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham would defend his championship against Blake Christian. This is the first official match on the show.

The Wrld on GCW will be GCW’s first ever appearance at the Hammerstein Ballroom. It will air live on PPV on January 23.

