FREE PODCAST 12/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Omos-Styles angle, Big E’s prospects in 2021, Liv-Becky angle, Rumble talk, live callers, emails (134 min.)

December 21, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They discuss the Omos-A.J. Styles angle, Big E’s prospects in 2021, the Liv Morgan-Becky Lynch angle, early Royal Rumble talk, Austin Theory’s continued segments with Vince McMahon, and more with live callers and emails.

