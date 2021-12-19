12/17 GCW BLOOD ON THE HILLS REPORT: Jordan Oliver vs. Atticus Cogar, Gresham vs. Gray for ROH Championship, Briscoes vs. PCO & King, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW BLOOD ON THE HILLS REPORT

DECEMBER 17, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA

AIRED ON FITE.TV

REPORT BY JUSTIN MCCLELLAND, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Kevin Gill and Emil Jay

(1) THE BRISCOE BROTHERS vs. PCO & BRODY KING – GCW Tag Team Championship

The Briscoes dog-piled Brody for the pin following a Jay Driller and Mark’s froggy bow at 11:45.

(2) NICK WAYNE vs. TONY DEPPEN

Wayne is only 16 and rightfully pays the role of young rookie learning the ropes. Deppen is more animated and purposefully antagonistic here than in ROH. Deppen pinned Wayne in 13:05 after wearing him down with a chicken wing and then hitting a running knee to the back of the head.

(3) EFFY & ALLIE KATCH vs. MATT CARDONA vs. CHELSEA GREEN

The Cardona’s are drawing mega heat, billing themselves as the Death Match King and Queen. Cardona threatens to kill “Bussy.” Cardona accidentally hit Greene with the Internet Championship Title belt, busting her open. Catch gave Cardona a piledriver then Effy hit the Sack Ryder (Cardona’s former Rough Rider leg lariat). Catch pile drove Greene onto Cardona and Bussy dog piled the couple for the pin at 13:00. After the match, Cardona said he and Green put GCW on the map and quit the promotion.

(4) JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. A.J. GRAY – ROH World Championship

This match is fought under Pure Rules. Gresham ducked a lariat and trapped Gray in an Octopus, then maneuvered into a crucifix and pounded on him with hammer fists until the ref stopped the match at 11:10.

Starboy Charlie, on crutches with a broken leg, spoke to the crowd and promised to work his hardest to get back in the ring.

(5) ALEX ZAYNE vs. BLACK CHRISTIAN

Christian pinned Zayne in 14:24 with a rolling elbow to the back of the head. After the match, Christian challenged Jonathan Gresham for the ROH title and said he wanted the match at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

(6) MATT JUSTICE vs. JACOB FATU

Justice is subbing for the Dark Sheik. Fatu and Finau double-teamed Justice like nuts, including a TKO on the floor. Following a ref bump, Fatu got in a verbal altercation with Starboy Charlie and his mother, Blanca. Fatu carried Charlie to the ring and while Finau forced Charlie’s mom to watch, Fatu gave him a top rope splash. No decision was given for the match.

(7) JORDAN OLIVER vs. ATTICUS COGAR – No Rope Barbed Wire Match

Cogar pinned Oliver in 28:00 following an air raid crash through a pane of glass and several brain hemorrhages (headlock driver – like a DDT where both guys are facing the same direction), the final one onto a chair wrapped in barbed wire.

