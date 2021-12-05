GCW So Alive 12/4/21 – Sage’s Results on Thunder Rosa vs. Allie Katch, John Wayne Murdoch vs. Jimmy Lloyd, Atticus Cogar vs. Jordon Oliver, The Briscoes vs. Ninja Mack & Dante Leon, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

GCW SO ALIVE REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 2021

DALLAS, TX

AIRED ON FITE.TV

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Kevin Gill and Emil Jay

(1) JOEY JANELA def. ASF – in 14:00

(2) TONY DEPPEN def. DEMONIC FLAMITA – in 9:00

(3) ATTICUS COGAR & JORDAN OLIVER – No Contest (Match length 8:00)

(4) BLAKE CHRISTIAN def. JACK CARTWHEEL – in 20:00

(5) SECOND GEAR CREW (AJ GRAY & MATTHEW JUSTICE) def. ALEX COLON & SADIKA in 14:00

(6) SCRAMBLE MATCH (FUEGO DEL SOL, GRINGO LOCO, NICK WAYNE, BIG SAM STACKHOUSE, DERANGED, AND DRAGO KID) WINNER – FUEGO DEL SOL in 16:00

(7) THE BRISCOES (c) def. NINJA MACK & DANTE LEON – in 16:00 to retain the GCW Tag Team Championships

(8) THUNDER ROSA def. ALLIE KATCH – in 20:00

(9) JOHN WAYNE MURDOCK def. JIMMY LLYOD – in 11:00

Can’t Miss Matches:

Thunder Rosa vs. Allie Katch

The Briscoes vs. Ninja Mack & Dante Leon

Black Christian vs. Jack Cartwheel

John Wayne Murdock vs. Jimmy Lloyd

(FINAL THOUGHTS: This was an absolutely fantastic show that proves that GCW is the third wrestling promotion in North America, in my opinion. Both shows this weekend in Texas were great and a solid representation of GCW and a great starting place for any fan that is not aware of the product at this time. This truly was the start to the Road to Hammerstein.)

If you would like to see this show and Friday nights show, check it out here.