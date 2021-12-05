12/4 NWA HARD TIMES 2 PPV REPORT: Murdoch vs. Knox, Aldis vs. Latimer, Kamille vs. Melina, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NWA HARD TIMES 2 PPV REPORT

DECEMBER 4, 2021

AIRED ON FITE TV

REPORT BY JUSTIN MCCLELLAND, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Tim Storm, Velvet Sky, and Joe Galli

Trevor Murdoch opens the show quoting Dusty Rhodes’ famous Hard Time promo. Murdoch says his hard times are explaining to his son why Mike Knox beat him up. He promises vengeance tonight.

We are live from the NWA Arena (GPB Studios) in Atlanta, GA. Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Velvet Storm are in the booth and run down the card.

(1) AUSTIN ARIES vs. RHETT TITUS – NWA JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP QUALIFIER MATCH

Despite the phrase “qualifier match,” the explanation makes it sound more like a first round match in a tournament to crown the NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion. Aries crotched Titus on the top rope, then hit a corner dropkick and a brainbuster for the pin in 9:02.

(2) THE OGK (MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT) (c) vs. ARON STEVENS & KRATOS – RING OF HONOR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Stevens was wearing a “Control Your Narrative” t-shirt that is EC3’s catchphrase. Stevens had Taven rolled up but Bennett gave Stevens a forearm that allowed Taven to reverse the rollup and get the pin in 14:42. Stevens and Kratos berated the announcers following the match.

(3) COLBY CORINO (SECONDED BY THE FIXERS) vs. DOUG WILLIAMS

Williams tried Chaos Effect but the Fixers grabbed Corino’s legs to block the move. After Williams ate post on a corner charger, Corino user a La Magistral bomb for the pin in 10:17.

(4) MICKIE JAMES (c) vs. KIERA HOGAN – IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Hogan tried a top rope cross body block but James rolled through for the pin in 16:59.

A review of the Tyrus and Cyon feud aired.

(5) TYRUS vs. CYON – NWA WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

This was a No DQ, no time limit match with Da Pope as the special guest referee. Pope immediately ejected Black Jeez and Jordan Clearwater and later ejected Idol as well for interfering. All three guys returned after Cyon powerbombed Tyrus through a table. Tyrus got in Pope’s face so Pope attacked Tyrus. Pope accidentally hit Cyon with a running knee, allowing Tyrus to hit a heart punch on Cyon for the reluctant pin in 16 minutes.

Kyle Davis introduces Mick Foley. Foley notes it has been 30 years since he wrestled under the NWA banner and gave Rick Fargo a running elbow off a ring apron over 17 feet away. Foley has been touring Atlanta reminiscing about his old home. People may ask how Santa fits so many toys in his bag but Mick wants to know how NWA fits so many stars in one promotion. He promises if someone is “naughty”, he may come back out to fix things.

(6) CHRIS ADONIS (c) vs. JUDAIS – NWA NATIONAL HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Judais gave Adonis a sledge off the top rope but injured his hamstring in the process. Adonis applied the Masterlock and Judais passed out in 10:05.

(7) LA REBELLION (BESTIA 666 & MECA WOLF 450 ) vs. THE END (ODINSON & PERROW) – NWA WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The End uphold the time-honored NWA tradition of riffing on Mad Max movies. The End tried Hell on Earth (Doomsday Device) but Mecha Wolf escaped Odinson’s clutches. Bestia then threw Perrow off the top rope into his partner. Bestia gave Perrow a top rope frog splash and Wolf delivered a 450 splash for the pin in 8:45. Afterwards, Dirty Dango and JTG came out to challenge the champs.

A review of the Nick Aldis and Thom Latimer feud.

(8) NICK ALDIS vs. THOM LATIMER

This is a grudge match where seconds are banned from ringside and if either man is disqualified, both competitors will be suspended for 2 months. Aldis reversed a piledriver into a jackknife rollup for the surprise pin in 11:18.

A special in-ring tribute to Jazz was next. Jazz came out with her husband Rodney Mack. Many NWA women wrestlers surrounded the ring. Jazz thanked God for giving her the talents and gifts to perform before the fans for 25 years. She thanked all the promotions she ever worked for that allowed her to become the female fighting phenom and become the baddest bitch. She thanked the WWE for allowing her to become the last WWF Women’s Champion, the first WWE Women’s champion and the first African American women to enter a WrestleMania as a world champ and to be able to leave a WrestleMania as women’s champion. She thanked ECW, Paul Heyman and Tommy Dreamer for believing in her and saying she had all the T and A she needed – not Tits and Ass but Talent and Ability. She thanked the NWA and Billy Corgan for believing in her and allowing her to be NWA champion for 900 days. She thanked her husband for supporting her and pushing her to keep training. She thanked her two daughters and said being the best parent she could be is her ultimate legacy. She thanked Corgan for giving her the opportunity for the next chapter in her career working behind the scenes to produce great matches with some of the best women in the industry. A very nice segment.

A review of the Kamille and Melina feud.

(9) KAMILLE (c) vs. MELINA – NWA WORLD WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Melina threatened to hit Kamille with her knee brace but Kamille cut her off with a spear to gain the pinfall victory in 12:48.

A review of the Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox feud.

(10) TREVOR MURDOCH vs MIKE KNOX – NWA WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPRIONSHIP

Knox tried to superplex Murdoch but Murdoch head butted Knox off the top rope, then hit a top rope bulldog for the pin in 8:27.

Matt Cardona came out, appearing to congratulate Murdoch, but Murdoch started yelling at Cardona for ruining his moment. Knox low blowed a distracted Murdoch. Mick Foley came out and told Cardona he was an embarrassment to Long Island, then sent Da Pope out to attack Knox. Cardona blindsided Da Pope and ran him into the ring post. Cardona then stood over a fallen Murdoch until Knox kick Murdoch in the head. Cardona posed with the NWA title belt before patronizingly laying it on Murdoch.

