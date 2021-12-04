Rhett Titus discusses wrestling his trainer Austin Aries at NWA Hard Times 2, why he’s ready for the match now vs. five years ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Longtime ROH wrestler Rhett Titus recently conducted a VIP exclusive interview for PWTorch VIP members with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican on Radican Worldwide. Titus talked about facing his trainer, Austin Aries, in a NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship qualifying match on Dec. 4.

Titus called Aries his number 1 dream opponent when talking about facing him at the NWA Hard Times 2 PPV. “You know Sean if you were to say, ‘Hey Rhett,I’m running a wrestling show. We have an unlimited amount of money. You can pick anyone you want to wrestler and we’ll make it happen,'” said Titus. “I can tell that my number 1 dream match is to wrestle Austin Aries. He is my trainer. He is the guy that taught me how to lock up, how to hit the ropes, how to bump, how to put on a headlock,…the whole nine yards. I got to tag team with him plenty of times and I got to six man tag team with him as well and he even managed me on a bunch of matches as well. Even though that was like a second form of training for me, there’s nothing like going up against your mentor one on one.”

Titus also told PWTorch columnist Sean Radican that he’s more prepared to face Aries now than he would have been five years ago because of the experience he’s gained.”I’ve been doing this for 15 years now,” said Titus. “If you say like five years ago, I don’t know if I would have been ready for this match. I wouldn’t be so nervous wrestling my training because a lot comes with that because you want to impress him and you want to impress a lot of other people, but now I’m more than ready. I’m extremely confident heading into this match against Austin Aries. I’ve learned so many things from him and at the NWA Hard Times 2 PPV, I just may teach him a thing or two.”

During his VIP exclusive interview, Titus also discussed how he got the news that ROH was going on Hiatus, his thoughts on what Final Battle 2021 is going to be like emotionally, wrestling in Beyond Wrestling and more.

You can watch the NWA Hard Times 2 PPV on Fite.tv on Dec. 4.

You can watch the ROH Final Battle 2021 PPV on Fite.tv on Dec. 11.

