WWE Universal Championship set for Day One PPV event

Brock Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at the Day One PPV on New Year’s Day.

Lesnar returned to Smackdown on this week’s episode and involved himself in the Zayn vs. Reigns championship match. Lesnar convinced Zayn to take his shot at the title this week and then decimated him before the match. Reigns then beat Zayn. Earlier in the night, Sonya Deville revealed that Lesnar would challenge the winner of Zayn vs. Reigns at Day One.

Lesnar and Reigns clashed at WWE Crown Jewel in October with Reigns defeating Lesnar to retain his championship. WWE Day One is the first-ever WWE PPV on New Year’s Day and will stream live on Peacock from Atlanta, Georgia. Other matches on the card include Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship.

