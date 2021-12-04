UFC Hall of Fame Fighter Michael Bisping says, “give me a call” after seeing ATT members in AEW, discusses bridge from UFC career to acting

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

UFC Hall of Famer fighter Michael Bisping conducted a VIP exclusive interview on Radican Worldwide with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann discussing his role as Janek in the new action movie Never Back Down: Revolt. Bisping was asked if he was aware that American Top Team members were appearing on AEW shows and PPVs if he was interested in possibly wrestling down the road.

“Hey, never say never, but I do know that professional wrestling, whilst it is a performance, it is very tough on the body” said Bisping. “My body went through the wringer in the UFC, but hey listen… give me a call, give me a call. There you go. It looks like a lot of fun and I’m so happy to see Junior Dos Santos and other members of the American Top Team making a successful transition into something else after fighting.”

Bisping also talked how he is glad he has found acting after finishing his career as a MMA fighter. “As a former athlete myself, a fighter, a lot of fighters or athletes struggle with what they are going to do post-fight career,” said Bisping. “I’m always happy to see someone else thriving and that’s why for myself when I was professional athlete I was always terrified as to what I was going to do afterwards, so things like this I’m forever grateful for. I’m truly passionate about my acting career. Obviously I still got a long long way to go, but I study hard and do everything I can to be the best version of myself that I can. Fortunately I got a few roles lined up for next year and so far so good, but yeah if AEW needed a one-eyed Brit, give me a call.

Never Back Down: Revolt is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray and all major retail and digital outlets.

