WWE DVD and Blu-Ray releases reportedly set to end in 2022

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 4, 2021

WWE will halt production and distribution of DVD’s and Blu-Ray in the United States starting in 2022.

Wrestling DVD Network reported the news and said that Survivor Series would be the last event release and a DVD on Drew McIntyre would be the final WWE Superstar release. According to the report, WrestleMania 15 was the first DVD WWE released in 1999.

It appears WWE will still release DVD projects in the UK until March of 2022.

