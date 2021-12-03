News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): Review of “Never Back Down: Revolt” starring Michael Bisping, Rich and Sean discuss respective interviews with actresses Diana Hoyos and Nitu Chandra Srivastave, plus Rich interviews Michael Bisping and James Faulkner (45 min.)

December 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with an in-depth review of the brand new action movie “Never Back Down: Revolt” starring UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. Radican and Fann then discuss their respective interviews with actresses Diana Hoyos and Nitu Chandra Srivastave. The show ends with Rich Fann interviewing Michael Bisping and actor James Faulkner about their roles in the movie. Download this show now.

“Never Back Down: Revolt” is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray at all retail outlets.

