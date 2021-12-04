SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 12/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (12-3-16) Interview with "The Grappler" on drinking with Andre the Giant, Ric Flair turning down a payoff, territory wrestling stories (81 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Dec. 3, 2016 episode featuring Jim Valley’s interview with “The Grappler” Len Denton. Drinking with Andre the Giant, fighting Mil Mascaras, Ric Flair turning down a payoff, and memories of Portland Wrestling on the 25th Anniversary of its closure, The Grappler Len Denton is one of the best storytellers in pro wrestling. This week on Saturday Morning Wrestling, Jim Valley talks to The Grappler Len Denton about his times in Mid South, Texas, Portland, and more. You can see his new website http://www. thegrapplerlendenton.com and find him on Twitter at @TheRealGrappler.

