Next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions revealed

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 1, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. Peacock made the announcement on Wednesday following last week’s Thanksgiving episode that featured Jeff Hardy.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions is a staple element of WWE’s programming content on Peacock. Page was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and appeared for AEW in 2020.

