Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship will take place at the Winter is Coming specialty episode of AEW Dynamite on December 15. Adam Page kicked off this week’s Dynamite and joined the commentary team during the Alan Angels vs. Bryan Danielson match. There, the announce team confirmed that Tony Khan had made the match official.

Danielson earned the right to challenge the AEW Champion after winning the number one contender tournament that culminated at Full Gear. Danielson beat Miro in the finals. On the same show, Page defeated Kenny Omega to win the AEW World Championship.

