Big Swole announces departure from AEW

Big Swole has announced that she is no longer a part of AEW. Swole took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the news. Swole said that she, Tony Khan, and other AEW officials mutually decided not to renew her contract and that Tuesday was her last day with the company.

Big Swole has been absent from AEW television, but had a lengthy feud with AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker, throughout the summer of 2020.

