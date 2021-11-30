News Ticker

C.M. Punk match added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 30, 2021

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling
C.M. Punk will put his undefeated AEW record on the line against Lee Moriarty on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced the match via social media this morning. Punk defeated QT Marshall on Dynamite last week. Lee Moriarty is a new AEW signee and a major name on the independent circuit.

This week’s Dynamite also features Bryan Danielson vs. Alan Angels and Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade in an Atlanta Street Fight.

CATCH-UP: Jim Ross set for leave of absence from AEW commentary desk

