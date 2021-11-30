C.M. Punk match added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk will put his undefeated AEW record on the line against Lee Moriarty on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The company announced the match via social media this morning. Punk defeated QT Marshall on Dynamite last week. Lee Moriarty is a new AEW signee and a major name on the independent circuit.

Last week, after @CMPunk's war of words with @the_MJF, Punk beat @QTMarshall in the ring, taking his record to 7-0. He aims to test himself against the best young wrestlers in AEW: TOMORROW it's @CMPunk vs @theleemoriarty LIVE on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT on TNT!

This week’s Dynamite also features Bryan Danielson vs. Alan Angels and Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade in an Atlanta Street Fight.

