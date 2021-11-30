Roman Reigns appears on Raw after show goes off the air

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Roman Reigns was promoted for this week’s Monday Night Raw live crowd and appeared after the show went off the air. According to Wrestling Inc, Reigns wrestled alongside The Usos in a match against Drew McIntyre, King Woods, and Kofi Kingston.

The report indicates that the Reigns appearance featured an additional nugget of intrigue as he went face to face with former Shield member, Seth Rollins, as Rollins walked up the ramp after his involvement in the Raw main event match between Big E and Kevin Owens.

The report also indicates that Reigns received the pop of the night in the building.

