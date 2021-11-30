News Ticker

Young Bucks contract status clarification

By Sean Radican, PWTorch columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

November 30, 2021

Young Bucks (photo credit AEW)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) signed with AEW three years ago. PWTorch has learned that their original contract included a two  year company option that AEW recently excercised. That two year extention turns their original deal into a five year deal overall.

The last two years of Matt and Nick’s contracts kick in on Jan. 1, 2022.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller originally reported this news in his VIP exclusive Keller’s Focus on AEW podcast on Nov. 28.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021