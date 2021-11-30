Young Bucks contract status clarification

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) signed with AEW three years ago. PWTorch has learned that their original contract included a two year company option that AEW recently excercised. That two year extention turns their original deal into a five year deal overall.

The last two years of Matt and Nick’s contracts kick in on Jan. 1, 2022.

PWTorch editor Wade Keller originally reported this news in his VIP exclusive Keller’s Focus on AEW podcast on Nov. 28.