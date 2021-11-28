News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/28 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Detailed Bucks contract status clarification, is Guevara worthy of being one of Four Pillars, Brian Cage’s wife expands on her comments about his TV time, AEW Dark Elevation preview (14 min.)

November 28, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Detailed Bucks contract status clarification
  • AEW Dark Elevation preview
  • Jim Ross health note
  • MJF reacts to Bryan Danielson
  • Brian Cage’s wife expands on her comments about his TV time
  • Mailbag topic: Is Sammy Guevara worthy of being one of Four Pillars?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021