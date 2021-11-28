VIP AUDIO 11/28 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Detailed Bucks contract status clarification, is Guevara worthy of being one of Four Pillars, Brian Cage’s wife expands on her comments about his TV time, AEW Dark Elevation preview (14 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
- Detailed Bucks contract status clarification
- AEW Dark Elevation preview
- Jim Ross health note
- MJF reacts to Bryan Danielson
- Brian Cage’s wife expands on her comments about his TV time
- Mailbag topic: Is Sammy Guevara worthy of being one of Four Pillars?
