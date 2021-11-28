VIP AUDIO 11/28 – WKPWP Post-Show Flashbacks (AD-FREE): (11-21-2016) Reaction to Goldberg squashing Lesnar, Ambrose drives Shane nuts, Ellsworth, live callers (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to two episodes from five years ago this month – one covering Raw with host Wade Keller and the other covering Smackdown with Wade and co-host Pat McNeill.

In the first episode from Nov. 21, 2016, PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks with live callers following that night’s Raw episode about the Goldberg announcement on Raw, plus thoughts the day after the Survivor Series main event where Goldberg squashed Brock Lesnar. Also, callers drive other topics on the show coming out of Raw.

In the second episode from Nov. 22, 2016, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill went live right after WWE Smackdown Live and talked with callers from three continents about A.J. Styles vs. James Ellsworth, pro wrestling failing to protect their characters and images on social media, Dean Ambrose comedically driving Shane McMahon nuts, TLC line-up developments, and more on Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar.

