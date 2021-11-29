VIP AUDIO 11/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Bruce Hazelwood joins Greg to preview NXT WarGames, plus a look back at Survivor Series, AEW discussion, more (104 min.)

News Ticker

November 28, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood to preview the full card for NXT WarGames. They also look back at Survivor Series and the follow-up on TV. They take phone calls and emails on who should give C.M. Punk his first AEW loss, NXT’s old school vs. new school feud, the NXT tag scene, and more.

