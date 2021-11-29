SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 11/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Bruce Hazelwood joins Greg to preview NXT WarGames, plus a look back at Survivor Series, AEW discussion, more (104 min.) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:44:49 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Bruce Hazelwood to preview the full card for NXT WarGames. They also look back at Survivor Series and the follow-up on TV. They take phone calls and emails on who should give C.M. Punk his first AEW loss, NXT’s old school vs. new school feud, the NXT tag scene, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO