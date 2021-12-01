12/1 AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis on Cody vs. Andrade, Danielson vs. Angels, Ruby vs. Statlander, Gunns vs. Sting & Darby

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired.

-Excalibur introduced the show and wished Jim Ross well in his cancer treatment. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone previewed the episode. Excalibur noted that Tony Khan officially announced that Danielson will face “Hangman” Adam Page at the “Winter is Coming” episode of Dynamite in two weeks.

-“Hangman” Page made his ring entrance. The crowd popped for his theme song. He walked out, looking fired up, and joined the announcers on commentary for the opening match.

(1) ALAN “5” ANGELS vs. BRYAN DANIELSON

Page talked about being friends with Dark Order. He said he’s excited for Angels to get this opportunity, and said he actually graduated high school in this building. He joked that it took him six years to graduate. Danielson was booed as he seemed to take extra joy in any offense against Angels, and also coning across as arrogant and condescending toward Angels. Page said he’s watched Danelson career, but he’s not sure Danielson has watched his entire career, so he knows more about Danielson than Danielson does about him. Excalibur said Danielson likes to dive into the archives and he might end up more prepared than Page is expected. Page didn’t respond to that. Angels made a comeback and landed a Spanish Fly for a near fall. He went back to the top rope and went for a moonsault, but Danielson moved. Danielson hit a running high knee. He then looked over at Hangman and then grabbed Angel’s arms and stomped away at him. He waved his finger at the fans. Schiavone asked what he was trying to prove. He then applied a kneebar for a tapout win. He flexed his left bicep as he held on after the bell. Angels tapped overa nd over with force as the bell rang over and over. Danielson finally broke and flexed both biceps for the camera. Page said he has been seeking a match against Danielson. He said he’s tired of Danielson’s attitude.

WINNER: Danielson in 6:00.

-Schiavone interviewed Danielson after the match. Danielson said, “If that’s the best Atlanta’s got, I whopped his ass.” They cut to Page looking on. Danielson said he thinks he snapped Angel’s snapped his MCL, “not that any of you know what that means.” He said he knocked out Colt Cabana’s tooth last week. He said next week he hears there’s a Dark Order member from Long Island and he’s going to stomp his head in too. He addressed Hangman next and said in two weeks in Dallas, home of the Cowboys, that’s where he takes the AEW Championship. “That’s where I show the world you are a one hit wonder,” he said. When he brought up Coward Shit, Page had enough and threw off his headset. John Silver ran out to stop him and said that while Page isn’t allowed to tough Bryan tonight, he can. He ran to the ring. Danielson bailed out and laughed. Fans booed. He said he wouldn’t share the ring with “this joke.” He said Silver is beneath him. Danielson got in Page’s face and said Khan said they can’t touch each other, but he’d love to slap his face. Fans chanted “Cowboy Shit!” He said the jerks in the crowd don’t deserve to see it happen. He dropped the mic and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Excalibur noted Angles being great for his age, 23. Danielson is going all-in as a nasty heel at this point. It feels “out of nowhere” and jarring, which works against it. It just feels like he decided to be a heel without a backstory to support his sharp change in personality. So while fans are booing him, so it’s working in that respect, it feels arbitrary and sudden.) [c]

-A Miro vignette aired. He was walking around in a completely white setting. He said he was there for weeks trying to figure out what to do. He said his weakness literally separates his head and his heart. He said it then came to him, so he thanked his god for showing him and teaching him and revealing what he should do next. He said he will storm the gates of Heaven and the streets will turn red. “You pushed me out while I was looking for love, but now I will bring fear.” He said he only has two weaknesses in his life. He said he will repair one and replace the other. “This the word of the Redeemer!” he closed with.

(Keller’s Analysis: Even if you didn’t understand a word of English, you’d want to see what the guy was going to do next.)

(2) C.M. PUNK vs. LEE MORIARTY

Moriarty skipped out to the ring exuberantly. The announcers commented on a clip of Moriarty beating Nick Comoroto last week on AEW Dark. Punk came out next to a nice pop. After Punk entered the ring, MJF’s music played and he joined the announcers at the desk. Punk looked distracted and annoyed. MJF said he’s nervous for P.G. Punk. He said after his performance last week against Q.T. Marshall, he heard Punk has been binge drinking. Excalibur said that’s absolutely not true. MJF said Punk looked haggard. Excalibur said Punk went into his match last week with a serious non-COVID-related respiratory infection. MJF said C.M. stands for “cooking meth.” When Moriarty got in early offense, Punk asked Schiavone if way back when, other top guys did so poorly. Schiavone said he’s wrestled a tougher schedule than him. MJF said he wrestles when it’s necessary and when it means something. Moriarty locked Punk in an armbar on the mat. MJF said he wants to see the C.M. Punk he grew up watching. Punk came back with a flying lariat. He flexed his bicep and smiled as they cut to a break. [c]

Punk controlled the action during the break. They went into a back and forth experience, including a virtual three count by Moriarty. Punk countered Moriarty’s supex set-up with a GTS for the win.

WINNER: Punk in 12:00.

-After the match, MJF asked for Punk’s music to be cut. Fansbooed as MJF walked toward the ring. He told Punk that last week he said he was disappointed him, but he’s actually proud of him. He said it takes a lot of balls to claim you’re the best in the world when you’re struggling to be Marshall and Moriarty. He said the only thing he’s good at now is trying to get in Brit Baker’s pants. MJF said Punk looked unamused, which is what Brit would look like if he succeeded at getting her in the bedroom. Punk said MJF is wearing Larry David’s pajamas. He said he can talk all he wants about struggling to beat Marshall and Moriarty, but they’re better than him and he knows it. Punk told MJF to shut up. He told him to bring his little needle dick to the ring and he’ll beat his ass back to Long Island. Fans chanted, “Needle dick!” MJF said Punk needs him because he’s a spark to a flame that he hasn’t had since 2011. He talked up Long Island as the most magical place in the world. He said he’ll finally be amongst fans who love and appreciate him. He said he’ll be better than Piper in Portland and Bret in Canada and Punk in Chicago. “Laugh all you want, dipshit,” he said. He said the fans will be chanting his name at the top of their lungs. He said he could hear his dog Larry yipping in the back. He told him not to bring that flea-ridden maggot of dog around anymore because, if he does, he’ll put Larry to sleep. Punk slid under the bottom rope and went after MJF. MJF backed away. Wardlow then walked out and stood between MJF and Punk. MJF taunted Punk while standing behind Wardlow.

(Keller’s Analysis: A solid follow-up to the epic promo segment last week.)

-Schiavone interviewed Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter. Baker gave Hayter a hard time about losing last week, but said the past is the past, and they are back on track this week. She said Hayter will face Riho next week on Dynamite. [c]

-Adam Cole made his ring entrance, then made his way back to the announce desk. He told Schiavone not to pretend to be happy to see him. Orange Cassidy walked out and taunted Cole by putting his hands in his pocket. The Young Bucks snuck out, but Cassidy turned around and slow-kicked their ankles. Cole then gave Cassidy a low-blow from behind. Matt and Nick then gave slow superkicks to Cassidy. Then they delivered real-speed superkicks. Cassidy went down in a heap. Then they set up a combo BTE trigger, but Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta came out, so they scrammed. Excalibur said as soon as the numbers are evened, they run.

-A vignette aired on Tony Nese who talked about challenging Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title this Friday on Rampage.

(3) WARDLOW (w/Shawn Spears) vs. A.C. ADAMS

Total squash. After the match, Spears attacked Adams with several chairshots.

WINNER: Wardow in 1:30. [c]-Schiavone said Pac is replacing Rey Fenix due to an injury in their match against FTR this Friday on Rampage. Penta talked in Spanish. Alex said because they hurt Penta’s brother, they found the best ally they could find. Schiavone asked Pac if he’s able to wrestle after taking the black mist. Pac said he is ready to fight. He asked Schaivone to looki nto his eye. He struck a Bruiser Brody dangling-arms pose as he pointed at his eye.(4) GUNN CLUB (Colten & Billy Gunn w/Austin Gunn) vs. STING & DARBY ALLINThe Gunn Club came out first. Then Schiavone introduced “Stiiiiingg!” Taz and Powerhouse Hobbs joined the announcers on commentary. Darby and Colten started. After a Darby dropkick, Billy tagged himself in. He stared at Sting. Sting tagged in. The crowd popped. He and Billy had a staredown. Excalibur said this is Sting’s first match in Atlanta in 14 years. [HOUR TWO]Sting rocked Gunn with strikes and then too him down with an inverted atomic drop and a clothesline. Gunn avoided a Stinger splash by rolling to the floor. Fans chanted, “You still got it!” at Sting. (Keller’s Analysis: To keep Sting actually wrestling something that feels special, I think they should have made a bigger deal out of it in the hour leading up to the match. I get this show also had Punk and Danielson wrestling, but Sting’s not an every-week guy and he deserves the legendary treatment along the lines of late-career Undertaker.)