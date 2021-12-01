Cody Rhodes comments on his future, relationship with other EVP’s

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Cody Rhodes opened up on his future in pro wrestling during an interview with Sports Illustrated. In the interview, Cody noted he very much belonged in AEW and still had a good relationship with the EVP’s he helped form the company with.

“As of now, my future is with AEW,” Cody said. “AEW would be very strange without the core members of the revolution. We all still talk. We all have this admiration for each other. I can’t see myself anywhere else, and I’m very optimistic about what the future holds.”

Rhodes has experienced audience pushback in recent weeks, booing him as a babyface and opposite heels in the ring. This week on AEW Dynamite, Rhodes wrestled Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight.

