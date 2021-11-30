The Undertaker reveals his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Undertaker has revealed who lands on his personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

In an interview on Cold As Balls — from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Undertaker said confirmed that his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore featured Andre The Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Shawn Michaels. On the show also discussed what ultimately led to his retirement.

Undertaker last appeared on WWE television during his retirement ceremony at last year’s Survivor Series PPV event.

CATCH-UP: Roman Reigns appears on Raw after show goes off the air