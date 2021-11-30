News Ticker

The Undertaker reveals his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 30, 2021

Undertaker (artist Travis Beaven © PWTorch)
The Undertaker has revealed who lands on his personal Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

In an interview on Cold As Balls — from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, Undertaker said confirmed that his pro wrestling Mount Rushmore featured Andre The Giant, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Shawn Michaels. On the show also discussed what ultimately led to his retirement.

Undertaker last appeared on WWE television during his retirement ceremony at last year’s Survivor Series PPV event.

