Big E vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship is official for WWE Day One.

Rollins opened this week’s Monday Night Raw and said he had a secret to reveal. Rollins then made the announcement that he would face Big E for the title and that it would be the start of his revolutionary run as champion. Rollins earned the championship opportunity after winning a ladder match on the October 25 episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Day One will air live on Peacock on New Year’s Day from Atlanta, Georgia. No other matches have been announced for the show.

