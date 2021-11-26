SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Sami Zayn is the new number one contender for Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship.

Zayn won a Battle Royal on this week’s episode of Smackdown to earn his opportunity. Jeff Hardy was mistakenly announced as the winner of the match, but Zayn reentered the ring after exiting it through the lower rope earlier in the match and thus not being eliminated. Zayn tossed Hardy over the top rope from behind to win.

Zayn celebrated the victory, but his demeanor shifted to concern when Kayla Braxton revealed that Brock Lesnar would return to Smackdown next week. A date for Zayn’s title match against Roman Reigns hasn’t been officially announced.

CATCH-UP: 11/26 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report on the Battle Royal for a Reigns title shot, Corbin & Madcap vs. Hardy & Drew, Holland vs. Sheamus