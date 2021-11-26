News Ticker

Brock Lesnar to make WWE return next week on Smackdown

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 26, 2021

Brock Lesnar (art credit Grant Gould (c) PWTorch)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar will return to WWE next week on Smackdown.

After the WWE Universal Championship number one contender Battle Royal on this week’s Smackdown, Kayla Braxton announced to the audience that Lesnar’s indefinite suspension had been lifted and that he would return next Friday.

Lesnar was suspended by Adam Pearce after Lesnar assaulted Pearce on an episode of Smackdown coming out of WWE Crown Jewel, a show where Lesnar lost his Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns.

CATCH-UP: Seth Rollins comments on incident with fan during Monday Night Raw

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021