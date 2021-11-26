Brock Lesnar to make WWE return next week on Smackdown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Brock Lesnar will return to WWE next week on Smackdown.

After the WWE Universal Championship number one contender Battle Royal on this week’s Smackdown, Kayla Braxton announced to the audience that Lesnar’s indefinite suspension had been lifted and that he would return next Friday.

The indefinite suspension has been lifted and @BrockLesnar will be on #SmackDown next week?!?! pic.twitter.com/DFhe633SV3 — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021

Lesnar was suspended by Adam Pearce after Lesnar assaulted Pearce on an episode of Smackdown coming out of WWE Crown Jewel, a show where Lesnar lost his Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns.

