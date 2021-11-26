News Ticker

Men’s War Games Advantage Match participants to be decided by fan vote

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 26, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: NXT
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The NXT Universe will be responsible for choosing the participants for Tuesday’s men’s War Games Advantage Match ahead of NXT War Games on December 5.

WWE announced that fans will choose one participant from each men’s War Games team to collide head on with the winner gaining the advantage for their team in the actual War Games match at the PPV event. Team Ciampa features Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight. Team Breakker features Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller. You can vote HERE.

NXT War Games is the first PPV event since NXT’s pivot to NXT 2.0. Other matches on the card include Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match, Roderick Strong vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and the women’s War Games match.

CATCH-UP: Former NXT Champion extends contract

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021