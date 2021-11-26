11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Final hype for WWE Survivor Series, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES KICKOFF SHOW REPORT

NOVEMBER 21, 2021

PEACOCK NETWORK

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Kickoff Panel: Kayla Braxton, Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg

A video package was shown for Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. Lawler compared the Lynch / Flair feud to his own with Andy Kaufman. Booker T cited his feud with Batista. Lawler predicted a Lynch victory. Booker said that big-time matches always favor Charlotte.

Between panel segments, the live crowd chanted “AEW.”

The women’s Smackdown team was shown backstage. Banks had good things to say about each member except Shotzi, whose name she could not remember. Shotzi took exception to this and the two had to be separated by the other team members. Booker declared this match a “lost cause for Smackdown” because the team has already imploded.

Riddle and Orton were shown walking into the backstage area. Booker declared this the “Shucky-ducky quack-quack moment” of the show. The panel acknowledged Orton’s recent tweet where he reported he had more PPV matches than any other wrestler. Lawler said that if Riddle listens to Orton, they will defeat the Usos tonight.

A video was shown for the Rock’s debut at Survivor Series 25 years ago as “Rocky Maivia.” Lawler and Booker briefly spoke of their first impressions of the Rock.

Announcers: Pat McAfee, Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton

(1) SHINSUKA NAKAMURA (w/ Rick Boogs) vs. DAMIAN PRIEST

As the match started, Jimmy shouted, “the Kickoff is done!”, which it wasn’t. Priest controlled Nakamura early with an arm bar, but Boogs distracted him with a guitar lick, allowing Nakamura to reverse the hold. They got free of one another and had a brief standoff where Nakamura mimicked Priest’s bow-and-arrow pose. Nakamura delivered his “good vibrations” foot blast in the corner while Boogs did some more noodling on his guitar. Pat asked if that was Jimi Hendrix, which it isn’t.

Priest held Nakamura in a side headlock on the mat. Boogs stomped his feet on the ring steps while playing the main riff of Nakamura’s entrance music, which briefly riled the crowd but Priest maintained control. Priest gestured to Boogs and said this was his “final warning.” Nakamura urged Priest to “Come on!” before hitting an enziguri. He suplexed Priest to the mat off the ropes, then covered for a one-count.

Nakamura jumped off the middle rope, but Priest was ready and intercepted with jumping kick to Nakamura’s ribs. Priest landed forearm shots and a series of kicks. He tossed Nakamura to the canvas face-first, then hit a running reverse elbow in the corner. Nakamura escaped a suplex, but was then clotheslined to the mat. Priest covered for two.

Nakamura leveled Priest with a spinning kick, then backed into a corner and ran at Priest. Priest dodged a Kinsasha, but Nakamura persisted with a short knee strike and a cover for a two-count. Nakamura lined up for another Kinshasa, but Priest caught him by the neck and planted him with a South of Heaven choke slam. Nakamura spun Priest into an arm bar on the mat, but he couldn’t separate Priest’s hands. Priest responded with his own arm bar, but Boogs started again with the guitar. Incensed, Priest rolled out to ringside and stripped Boogs of his guitar. He smashed it in half over his knee, then blasted Boogs in the face with the body portion. Pat exclaimed, “That son of a bitch!” Nakamura joined them on the floor, and Priest wound up and gave Nakamura the same guitar treatment, resulting in a disqualification.

WINNER: Shinsuke Nakamura by disqualification in 9:25.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A refreshing and decent matchup, at least up to the DQ finish. Priest was certainly heelish in the match endgame, but to be fair, he did warn Boogs against his guitar antics.)

Kevin Owens approached the Kickoff panel. He said that tonight is an opportunity to show he’s a man of integrity, and that he wants to redeem himself. He thanked the panel for the time and walked off.

We cut to a backstage feed where Vince McMahon was shown exiting a limousine. He was greeted by a crowd of wrestlers who applauded his appearance. Vince doubled back into the limousine and produced a large, ornate golden egg – a reference to the Rock’s current Netflix film, “Red Notice.”

A video package was shown for Reigns / Big E. Kevin commented on Big E’s more serious approach. Peter suggested that Big E could be too emotional due to recent events with his New Day partners. Lawler held his crown closely and said he’d have to hide it since Reigns doesn’t seem to like them. Booker called Reigns’s 448-day title reign a “cloak of invincibility.”

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42

CATCH-UP: 11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos