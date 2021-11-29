Severity of Triple H cardiac event reportedly revealed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The cardiac event that Triple H suffered earlier this year was described as “very, very, very serious” in a report by Dave Meltzer on Sunday. Meltzer indicated that Triple H had not yet returned to his regular role with the company and it’s unknown when he’ll be back.

Triple H underwent heart surgery to fix a genetic heart issue. The WWE issued statement said that he would make a full recovery.

CATCH-UP: WWE Championship match announced for WWE Day One PPV event