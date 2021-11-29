Former WWE Champion returns to Monday Night Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Miz made his return to the WWE on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

Edge stood in the ring and talked about his potential match opportunities on the Raw brand. As he ran down names like A.J. Styles, Big E, and Finn Balor, Miz walked out with Maryse and talked about his triumphs on Dancing with the Stars.

Miz and Edge talked back and forth about earning respect before Edge challenged Miz to a fight. Miz backed off and walked away.

Both Edge and Miz have been on a hiatus from WWE television with Edge out selling the Hell in a Cell match he had against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel and Miz on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

CATCH-UP: Severity of Triple H cardiac event reportedly revealed