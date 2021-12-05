Matt Cardona appears at NWA Hard Times 2

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Cardona made an appearance after the main event at NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday night.

Cardona appeared and looked as if congratulate Trevor Murdoch for retaining the NWA World Championship. Murdoch and Cardona jawed back and forth before Murdoch was dropped by Mike Knox. Cardona then picked up the NWA World Heavyweight Championship belt and draped it over Murdoch to end the night.

Cardona is a former WWE United States Champion and recently, the GCW World Heavyweight Champion.

CATCH-UP: Rhett Titus discusses wrestling his trainer Austin Aries at NWA Hard Times 2, why he’s ready for the match now vs. five years ago