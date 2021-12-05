News Ticker

Matt Cardona appears at NWA Hard Times 2

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

December 5, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: Matt Cardona Twitter
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Matt Cardona made an appearance after the main event at NWA Hard Times 2 on Saturday night.

Cardona appeared and looked as if congratulate Trevor Murdoch for retaining the NWA World Championship. Murdoch and Cardona jawed back and forth before Murdoch was dropped by Mike Knox. Cardona then picked up the NWA World Heavyweight Championship belt and draped it over Murdoch to end the night.

Cardona is a former WWE United States Champion and recently, the GCW World Heavyweight Champion.

CATCH-UP: Rhett Titus discusses wrestling his trainer Austin Aries at NWA Hard Times 2, why he’s ready for the match now vs. five years ago

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021