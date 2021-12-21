Tag team partners set to collide next week on Raw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A.J. Styles and Omos will collide in a one-on-one match next week on Monday Night Raw.

Styles and Omos were guests on Miz TV this week on Raw and seeds of dissension were planted. Later, they faced The Mysterios and Omos refused to tag into the match. This caused Styles to get rolled up for the loss. After the match, Styles and Omos got physical after Styles told Omos that he should have never taken him under his wing. Omos responded and said that the next time they’d see each other would be in a match. That match was later confirmed and will take place next week.

Other announced matches for next week include Otis vs. Randy Orton and Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory.

CATCH-UP: Kevin Owens comments on new WWE contract