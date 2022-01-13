WWE set to bring back Elimination Chamber at upcoming show

News Ticker

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

January 13, 2022

The Elimination Chambers is reportedly returning to WWE.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will bring back the Elimination Chamber match for the upcoming Saudi Arabia show on February 19. Last year, WWE ran two Elimination Chamber matches ahead of WrestleMania 37. Matches have not been officially announces for this show.

WWE last was in Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in October of 2021.

