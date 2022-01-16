WWE issues comment on recent street fight in AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE came out swinging with stinging comments about AEW in a recent article by The Toronto Star that detailed competition between both companies. The match referenced was Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. The Bunny & Penelope Ford in a street fight. The match was a bloodbath, but critically acclaimed.

“If you look at the gory self-mutilation that bloodied several women in the December 31 event on TNT, it quickly becomes clear that these are very different businesses,” WWE stated in regards to the match on the New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Rampage. “We had an edgier product in the ‘Attitude’ era and in a 2022 world, we don’t believe that type of dangerous and brutal display is appealing to network partners, sponsors, venues, children, or the general public as a whole.”

AEW has a reputation for edgier matches including a Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho Deathmatch and a Lights Out Anything Goes Match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa.

AEW did not respond regarding WWE’s comment.

