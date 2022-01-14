Former WWE Women’s Champion reportedly was close to AEW deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lita and AEW were reportedly close to coming to a working agreement in the summer of 2021.

According to Fightful Select, Lita and AEW has significant conversations and creative plans on the table that would have put Lita in a feud with Britt Baker leading to a match around the time of All Out 2021. The report indicates the talks stalled, but ended positively on both sides.

Lita has been announced as a participant in this year’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match. She entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

