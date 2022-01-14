Jon Moxley return to the ring officially announced

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Jon Moxley will return to the ring at GCW’s The Wrld on GCW show from the Hammerstein Ballroom. Moxley will face Homicide for the GCW World Championship. The company officially announced the news on Friday night.
Moxley has been out of action due to entering a rehab program for alcohol treatment. Moxley won the GCW Championship from Matt Cardona. His return to AEW has yet to be officially announced.
The Wrld on GCW takes place on Sunday January 23. It’s GCW first show at the famed Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
