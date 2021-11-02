Jon Moxley to enter inpatient alcohol treatment program

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan announced Tuesday night that Jon Moxley has entered an inpatient alcohol treatment program. In his post on Twitter, Khan said that Moxley allowed him to share the news and that the AEW stands by him and wife, Renee Paquette.

Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 3, 2021

“Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family,” Khan said. “We all stand with him, Renee, and all of his family and friends as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon is making a very brave choice to get help and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.” Khan also posted contact information for SAMHSA’s National Hotline.

Moxley is a former WWE and AEW Champion. Currently, he was the GCW World Heavyweight Champion. Moxley and Paquette welcomed a baby daughter earlier this year.

CATCH-UP: AEW supershow reportedly scheduled for January