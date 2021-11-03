SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Renee Paquette, formally known as Renee Young in WWE, podcast host, and wife of AEW star Jon Moxley, has made her first public comments since it was revealed by Tony Khan that Moxley had entered an inpatient treatment program for alcohol. Paquette called Moxley a bad ass and said she was proud of him for getting the help that he needed.

“Thanks for this outpouring of support,” Paquette said on Twitter. “Jon is every bit of the bad ass we all know him to be. I couldn’t be more proud of him for getting the proper help he needs and being given the space to put his health first. Couldn’t possibly love this man more.”

Paquette and Moxley have been married since 2017. Both welcomed a baby daughter into the world in June of this year.

