Complete NJPW Power Struggle PPV lineup, Okada vs. Tonga, Takagi vs. Sabre headline expanded card with five title matches

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Japan has announced their complete lineup for the upcoming Power Struggle PPV on Nov. 6. in Okaka, Japan.

The headline matches are IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and G1 Climax 31 winner Kazuchika Okada vs. Tama Tonga with the winner going on to challenge for the IWGP World Hvt. Championship at Wrestle Kingdom.

Sabre defeatead Takagi via submission during the G1 Climax 31 touranment and has been granted a title match against Takagi at Power Struggle.

The Okada vs. Tonga match was set up during the G1 Climax tournament as well when Tonga beat Okada on the next to last night of block action. It was Okada’s only defeat during the tournament.

Okada will be carrying the fourth generation IWGP Hvt. Championship with him to the ring instead of the usual G1 Climax briefcase that the winner defends before heading to Wrestle Kingdom. Last year Kota Ibushi won G1 Climax 30, but lost his Wrestle Kingdom right to challenge contract match to Jay White.

There will be five title matches on the show including IWGP U.S. Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kenta, IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion Robbie Eagles vs. El Desperado, and KOPW 2021 Provisional Champion Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan in a Amateur Rules match.

New Japan Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi announced after the G1 Climax tournament that NJPW would be going back to its normal amount of matches on each PPV card going forward. Sugabayashi also noted that they are doing this due to the current infection levels in Japan and the vaccination of their staff and wrestlers. He said the company will continue to maintain their other COVID rules and protocols.

The entire lineup for Power Struggle is as follows: