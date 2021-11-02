FREE PODCAST 11/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship with Keller & Fann: Raw is better, Punk-Kingston exchange, Halloween-themed matches, Rhodes to the Top reflections, Cody’s quest to get cheered, ROH’s future, Heyman promo, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:
- The improvement in Raw since the draft kicked in and what stood out this week.
- Becky Lynch continues to strive to get booed while being cheered, is Seth the answer?
- Cody Rhodes attempting to get cheered
- Reflecting “Rhodes to the Top”
- C.M. Punk “disappointed” in Eddie Kingston’s behavior – is that cringy?
- Bryan Danielson shining in AEW so far, where does Kingston match rank
- The Halloween themed matches on AEW and WWE TV
- ROH’s announcement that they’re going on hiatus after Final Battle
- MLW changes and can they fill in gap left by ROH
- T-Bar vs. Damien Priest on Raw in a hard-hitting match, can T-Bar be saved?
- Paul Heyman’s interview with Kayla Braxton on Smackdown about Brock-Reigns
- Bron Breakker progress and upside based on NXT 2.0 work so far
