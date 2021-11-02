News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship with Keller & Fann: Raw is better, Punk-Kingston exchange, Halloween-themed matches, Rhodes to the Top reflections, Cody’s quest to get cheered, ROH’s future, Heyman promo, more (119 min.)

November 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:

  • The improvement in Raw since the draft kicked in and what stood out this week.
  • Becky Lynch continues to strive to get booed while being cheered, is Seth the answer?
  • Cody Rhodes attempting to get cheered
  • Reflecting “Rhodes to the Top”
  • C.M. Punk “disappointed” in Eddie Kingston’s behavior – is that cringy?
  • Bryan Danielson shining in AEW so far, where does Kingston match rank
  • The Halloween themed matches on AEW and WWE TV
  • ROH’s announcement that they’re going on hiatus after Final Battle
  • MLW changes and can they fill in gap left by ROH
  • T-Bar vs. Damien Priest on Raw in a hard-hitting match, can T-Bar be saved?
  • Paul Heyman’s interview with Kayla Braxton on Smackdown about Brock-Reigns
  • Bron Breakker progress and upside based on NXT 2.0 work so far

