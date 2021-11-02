FREE PODCAST 11/2 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship with Keller & Fann: Raw is better, Punk-Kingston exchange, Halloween-themed matches, Rhodes to the Top reflections, Cody’s quest to get cheered, ROH’s future, Heyman promo, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:

The improvement in Raw since the draft kicked in and what stood out this week.

Becky Lynch continues to strive to get booed while being cheered, is Seth the answer?

Cody Rhodes attempting to get cheered

Reflecting “Rhodes to the Top”

C.M. Punk “disappointed” in Eddie Kingston’s behavior – is that cringy?

Bryan Danielson shining in AEW so far, where does Kingston match rank

The Halloween themed matches on AEW and WWE TV

ROH’s announcement that they’re going on hiatus after Final Battle

MLW changes and can they fill in gap left by ROH

T-Bar vs. Damien Priest on Raw in a hard-hitting match, can T-Bar be saved?

Paul Heyman’s interview with Kayla Braxton on Smackdown about Brock-Reigns

Bron Breakker progress and upside based on NXT 2.0 work so far

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO