11/2 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Pac vs. Tiger Ruas, Nyla Rose vs. Viva Van, Garcia vs. RSP, more

AEW DARK TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 2, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-The show begins at the Harwood Household in North Carolina with FTR relaxing with the AAA Tag Team titles. Both call themselves Living Lucha Legends and say Tully Blanchard is negotiating to have an open challenge on Wednesday for any lucha tag team that’s not the Lucha Brothers. FTR want to defend their titles against the greatest luchadors in the world, some fresh meat, to prove they are lucha legends. This was a good opening promo, but I smell some shenanigans here from Tully & FTR on who their opponents might be.

(1) SANTANA & ORTIZ vs. JOE COLEMAN & IDRIS ABRAHAM

Joe Coleman is a Rob Conway doppelgänger from 2005. Santana wiped out Abraham with a combo and two amigos before hitting the third with an assist from Ortiz. Coleman was brought in the ring and leveled with a short arm clothesline and double back suplex. Abraham did get off one enziguri, but ate a nice enziguri and roaring lariat for the quick win.

WINNERS: Santana & Ortiz in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Santana & Ortiz weren’t messing around tonight, they made quick work of their opposition.)

(2) NYLA ROSE (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. VIVA VAN

Vickie cut a screeching promo pre-match. Nyla steamrolled Van at the bell, as she bealed her clear across the ring. Van avoided a corner splash and hit a few kicks, but Nyla quickly laid Van out with a kick combo. Nyla hit a corner splash, lariat and Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 1:30

(Howard Analysis: I only have myself to blame watching this show with headphones on, knowing full well Vickie was going to blow my eardrums out with her pre-match promo.)

(3) LEE JOHNSON & BROCK ANDERSON (w/Arn Anderson) vs. ELI KNIGHT & MALIK BOSEDE

Bosede & Brock took turns working the others arm before Brock kips up and the match jump cuts briefly to him hitting a bodyslam. Johnson gave one kick to the back before Knight made the tag and ate an arm drag. We saw quick offense from Johnson & Brock, who make quick work of their opponents with Brock hitting a spinebuster and Johnson with a frog splash for 3.

WINNERS: Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This continues to be the perfect show for someone like Brock Anderson to get ring time in front of a crowd. He continues to improve and Lee Johnson keeps looking impressive as well.)

(4) DANIEL GARCIA (w/2point0) vs. RSP

Garcia has gear that matches his two dads Lee & Parker, as Garcia targeted the leg of RSP early. RSP tried a high kick with the good leg, but Garcia caught it and hit a dragon screw. Garcia hit a Ted Dibiase fist drop and short dropkick before 2point0 choked away with the ref distracted. RSP hit a desperation enziguri, missed a chokeslam, which Garcia countered into a guillotine. RSP countered the choke into a suplex, corner splash and super quick bodyslam that was vicious. Garcia got a tilt a whirl guillotine, RSP tried his suplex again, but this time Garcia countered into a rear naked choke for the submission.

WINNER: Daniel Garcia in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a quick, fun styles clash and a nice victory for Garcia. I really enjoyed the counters towards the end in this one.)

(5) ALEX REYNOLDS & JOHN SILVER (w/-1) vs. SEAN CARR & MARCUS KROSS

Carr tried an early cross body off the second, but Reynolds slowly walked away. Silver & Reynolds hit a quick double dropkick, then dueling uppercuts and high kicks, but Carr pulled Reynolds into the ropes. Kross made the tag and a high cross body, but Reynolds fought back and tagged Silver, who bealed Kross multiple times. Reynolds & Silver hit revolution German suplexes, then a double DDT Destroyer on Kross for the win.

WINNER: Alex Reynolds & John Silver in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: That finisher was pretty cool. A double team Destroyer DDT. Commentary put over Silver vs. Cole this Friday on Rampage – the Battle of the Budge.)

(6) THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. DONTAE SMILEY & ISHMAEL VAUGHN

The Acclaimed made quick tags and worked over Vaughn’s arm early. Caster hit a back suplex and Bowens with a slingshot elbow. Vaughn fired off a superkick and Smiley got a hot tag with a nice enziguri, but ran into a series of Bowens chops and superkick of his own. The Acclaimed hit a double Russian leg sweep before Caster backdropped Vaughn onto Smiley. This led to Bowens hitting his suplex and Caster with the Mic Drop for the victory.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Not really much to say on this one. The Acclaimed steamrolled Vaughn & Smiley.)

(7) THE BUNNY (w/The Butcher) vs. SANTANA GARRETT

Before I get to the match, my best wishes go out to The Blade, who posted yesterday he’s taking some time off to deal with some personal issues with anxiety & depression. I hope he’s doing well and can’t wait to see him back in action. The bell sounded and Bunny attacked immediately, as she dropkicked Santana in the corner. Bunny trash talked her opponent and hit a running knee lift. Bunny kept up the attack in the corner, but missed a splash, as Santana fought back with a handspring back elbow and superkick. Santana tried and missed a handspring moonsault, as Bunny took her Down the Rabbit Hole for the win.

WINNER: The Bunny in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Bunny looked very strong heading into her match with Red Velvet on Rampage in the TBS title tournament.)

(8) 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker w/Daniel Garcia) vs. TOA LIONA & BISON XL

Bell sounded and Parker hit a dropkick on Bison immediately, but he no sold and slammed Parker down. 2point0 & Garcia regrouped outside and it was Lee who took over, but ate a short arm clothesline. 2point0 finally got the advantage, tripped up Bison and isolated him for a few minutes before Bison shrugged off a waist lock to make the hot tag. Liona hit a big time Samoan Drop and huge throw before he steamrolled both Lee & Parker with a shoulder tackle. Daniel Garcia ran distraction on Liona long enough for miscommunication to happen, letting Parker & Lee to hit 2 for the Show to get the win.

WINNERS: 2point0 in 4:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Lee & Parker gave their opponents 95% of this match and I sort of liked that, as it changes things up. Liona & Bison were a good big man duo and the heels had to resort to Garcia running distraction to get the victory.)

(9) RED VELVET vs. SHOLANCE ROYAL

Royal let out a loud opera yell early, but ate a leg lariat as a result. Velvet hit a nice top rope spinning arm drag and did the splits into a choke in the corner. Royal got a snap mare, sang again and Taz did his impression of the scream and it’s just amazing as you’d think. Taz should be required to opera sing at least once every show. Royal hit a crazy stiff rolling elbow, but Velvet fired back with a running stunner. Taz said that will knock the Tatanka voice out of her. Velvet hit a standing moonsault for two. Velvet hit the Final Slice for the win. Post match, Bunny laid Velvet out with the brass knucks to set up their tournament match Friday.

WINNER: Red Velvet in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: I thought Taz singing Velvet’s theme on her way to the ring would’ve been the highlight, but it was the opera singing that did me in. Go out of your way to listen to it. Velvet looked real good here and Royal got the crowd too.)

(10) BOBBY FISH vs. RYZIN

It’s good to see Ryzin back on Dark, but Fish lit him up immediately with a combo of strikes. Ryzin did get off a Manhattan Drop, but Fish caught him with an Exploder into the ropes for two. Fish zoned in on the leg with kicks, then a high kick for two again. Fish immediately went to a rear naked choke as the crowd got behind Ryzin. Fish let go of the submission to hit the Buzzsaw Kick for the victory.

WINNER: Bobby Fish in 2:30

(Howard’s Analysis: Poor Ryzin. I’ve missed seeing him on Dark, but he ran into a buzzsaw (kick) in Fish.)

(11) FUEGO DEL SOL vs. TONY NESE

Taz thinks Nese eats tons of bagels to get his 12 pack abs as Nese showed off his athleticism early, moonsaulting off the top, landing on his feet and kipping up to avoid a strike. Fuego hit a nice slingshot hurricanrana, but Nese cut him off from doing a dive. Nese connected with a delayed vertical suplex for two. Nese hit a nice moonsault press for another close two before he locked on a body scissors. The crowd was behind Fuego, who hit an enziguri to create some space. Fuego hit a combo of kicks and springboard moonsault to the floor. Fuego followed up with a leaping double stomp to the back for two of his own. Fuego went for the Tornado DDT, but Nese powerbombed Fuego into the corner before hitting the Running Nese for 3.

WINNER: Tony Nese in 6:00

(Howard’s Analysis: These two guys crammed in so much into the six minutes they were given that they really didn’t get a whole lot of time to sell moves. Aside from that, this was a pretty action packed debut for Nese, who got to show off his skills, while Fuego looked very solid as well.)

(12) PAC vs. TIGER RUAS

Both men didn’t touch until about 45 seconds in, making it three times longer than Ruas match last week. Ruas tried to throw his high kick, but Pac took him down with a headlock to ground him. Ruas escaped; hit a few arm drags and leg sweep before planting Pac with a spinning suplex and double leg slam. Both men brawled outside as Excalibur put over Ruas past training with some MMA greats like Jacare Souza & Demian Maia. Back inside, Pac stomped on the jaw slowly and repeatedly. Ruas battled back with a jump knee and knee lift. Ruas tore apart PAC with body shots in the corner and almost an Olympic Slam for two. Taz made sure to point out it was an Olympic and not Angle Slam. Ruas tried to sink in an arm bar, but Pac powering him up into a slam that would make Rampage Jackson proud. PAC fired off a series of kicks and snap German before locking on the Brutalizer for the submission.

WINNER: PAC in 9:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Well, Ruas asked for tougher competition last week and he certainly got it. This was match of the night by a mile, as Ruas hung tough with Pac in this one. It was slow, but in a good way, as everything they did felt like it mattered and in no way was rushed. This was the opposite of Fuego vs. Nese, while good in its own right, just felt like it was too much. It was the strongest showing I’ve seen from Tiger Ruas, as I hope he continues having matches like this on Dark. Though, it’ll be hard since he can’t wrestle Pac every week.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a very fun episode of Dark, which put over the women involved in the TBS Title tournament this week, revealed plans for FTR, had a strong debut for Nese, some quick tag matches, and a fun main event. Best of all, Taz sang opera.

